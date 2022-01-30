Raiders choose Dave Ziegler GM, expected to name Josh McDaniels head coach

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 23: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel waits during a timeout during the Detroit Lions game versus the New England Patriots on Sunday September 23, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Las Vegas (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Dave Ziegler as new general manager. NFL Network is reporting that Josh McDaniels will soon be named Raiders head coach. The pair were college roommates and last worked with the New England Patriots

Ziegler, 44, has spent the past nine seasons with the Patriots. During that span, New England won three Super Bowls and five AFC championships while becoming the third franchise to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls. Ziegler spent one season in New England as director of player personnel after being elevated from assistant after the 2020 season. He spent three seasons as the team’s director of pro personnel and three years as assistant director of pro scouting.

Before coming to New England, Ziegler spent three seasons inside the Broncos’ scouting department. He previously served as an assistant coach on the high school and college ranks that included a stint at his alma mater, John Carroll, where he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2010.

A prolific receiver/special teams player at John Carroll, Ziegler was college teammates with McDaniels, who is line to possibly become the Raiders’ next head coach. Ziegler replaces Mike Mayock, who was relieved of his duties shortly after the Raiders were defeated by the Bengals in the wild card round of the playoffs.