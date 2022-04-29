LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are declining the fifth-year options for Josh Jacobs, Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell — all first-round draft picks in 2019.

In a statement released to the media on Friday, Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said, “With the May 2 deadline approaching, the Raiders have decided not to pick up the fifth-year options on Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram. We look forward to working with all three players and we will evaluate each situation individually moving forward.”

The decisions will likely have an impact on the players the Raiders take with their picks today and tomorrow as the draft continues.

Ferrell, an edge rusher who was the 4th overall pick in 2019, and the others will be free agents at the end of the 2022-2023 season. The Raiders added free agent Chandler Jones, and Maxx Crosby has developed into a Pro Bowl player. Together, they will be one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL.

Jacobs, the feature back in the Raiders offense until injuries cost him playing time, and Abram, a highly touted safety who missed his rookie year with a shoulder injury, are expected to play important roles this year.

The moves open the door to more roster changes as new head coach Josh McDaniel takes over.