Raiders with some fantastic finishes in 2020 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders’ fans will look back on the 2020 season in many different ways. The Raiders beat three current NFL playoff teams, the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, but lost some games to teams they probably should’ve beaten. They finished the season with an 8 and 8 record, but this season will probably best be known for the Raiders fantastic finishes. In their final 8 games, 6 of those were decided in the final minute, sometimes on the final play. The Raiders went 3-3 in those games.

Ron Futrell of 8 News Now takes a look at the highlights of those fantastic finishes by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. +