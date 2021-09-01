Raiders with renewed optimism for 2021; announce practice squad players

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Raiders general manager Mike Mayock spoke to the media today and declared that the Raiders should make the playoffs in 2021. That is the expectation of both him and head coach Jon Gruden. Mayock spoke at length with the media today about the Raiders reducing their roster to 53 players and the team also announced 15 players named to their practice squad today. They have room for one more player.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the following 15 players to their practice squad, the club announced Wednesday.