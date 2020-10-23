Raiders with no additional positive COVID tests

Las Vegas Raiders play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Good news for the Raiders, the NFL says they have no more positive COVID-19 tests to report as they prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Raiders have two players, Damon Arnette and Trent Brown placed on the COVID-19 List this week and Jonathan Abram has had to self-isolate this week. 5 offensive linemen missed one day of practice this week as a precaution.

The Raiders game against the Bucs was originally set for Sunday Night Football, but was switched to an afternoon game (1:05 start) over fears that the Raiders may not be able to play on Sunday as scheduled, but this latest news is a positive sign for the team and the game itself.

