Raiders’ win overshadowed by concern for teammate Trent Brown’s health

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders flew home Sunday after a bittersweet win in Cleveland. The team couldn’t fully celebrate their win over the Cleveland Browns. That’s because Trent Brown, one of the Raiders teammates, is battling a medical issue right now.

The Raiders dedicated the game to the offensive lineman. He was in the locker room before the game when he suffered an undisclosed medical incident.

The NFL Network reported that it had something to do with added oxygen in his bloodstream due to an IV. On Monday, the Raiders revealed that Brown is still in Cleveland for testing, but you get a sense from the head coach that it was a scary moment.

“We don’t know really anything about Trent’s status,” said Coach Jon Gruden. “The most important thing is that we find out what went wrong, and you know our prayers are with Trent certainly, and he’s in the best possible hands he could be right now, but his availability and his status is really not up for discussion right now as far as we’re concerned.”

Brown has been snake-bit since last season. He was injured, he came back, he was injured again, and then he contracted the coronavirus just two weeks ago.

The Raiders will travel to Los Angeles to meet the Chargers this Sunday. No word on if Brown will be allowed to play.