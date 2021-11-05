‘Raiders way has become a little bit of a racetrack:’ Hit-and-run involving another player revealed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst #73, cornerback Damon Arnette #20 and linebacker Nicholas Morrow #50 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrate after Morrow intercepted a pass from quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Less than a week after the deadly accident involving Henry Ruggs III, we’re learning about another Raiders player involved in a car accident. And speed is a common theme.

Around this time last year, Raiders defensive back Damon Arnette was involved in a hit-and-run crash. The woman he hit is now suing him for damages and compensation for medical bills.

The hit-and-run happened near Bermuda Road and St. Rose Parkway, near the Raiders training facility.

“Raiders Way has become a little bit of a racetrack,” said Scott Mart, who works in the area.

“When I come out from the street, I obviously have to wait for the cars to pass and they are flying,” he said. “This is a long stretch from light to light. Not going to lie … so, it has become quite the drag strip.”

Mart sees it every day as he drives to work, right across from the Raiders training facility.

Court documents reveal that Arnette was late to a meeting at Raiders headquarters, and he was speeding on Oct. 14, 2020, when “the wheels on his vehicle skidded and he lost control.” His vehicle crashed into a woman’s car on the driver’s side.

Arnette left the scene of the crash but was later located and confronted at Raiders headquarters, where he admitted to causing the accident.

Retired Henderson police officer Ryan Brightwell says speeding in this area is common. He says he is always on high alert because he lives close to the Raiders training facility.

“I’ve seen cars and trucks leaving the practice facility at high speeds after practice and seeing players speeding to practice, cutting people off just to get into their practice 20 feet ahead of us that are driving the speed limit,” Brightwell said.

He said when it comes to Ruggs and other athletes, they need to be held accountable just like everyone else.

“A lot of people feel like they are invincible when they get into their car. A lot of young people do. It’s shocking because people that are making $4 million a year have all the resources in the world to not have this happen.

The woman Arnette hit suffered is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.