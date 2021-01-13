Raiders’ Waller launches new donor recognition program for his foundation

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs against the Miami Dolphins after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With an uptick in donations over the past month, Raiders tight end Darren Waller is announcing a new program to recognize donors and supporters of The Darren Waller Foundation.

On Wednesday, his foundation unveiled the “Darren Waller Foundation: Shine Hero of the Week.” The month-long program will feature a different support of the foundation each week, and that person will receive a spotlight on the foundation’s social media platforms.

The spotlights will be posted each Friday.

The recipients will also receive a football signed by Darren Waller.

