Raiders waive three to get to 80 player limit

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – Tuesday is waiver day in the NFL. The teams must get to the 80 player limit (eventually to 53 by the start of the season), so this is the time of season for players to get notice that they have been cut, or waived. These are the three players waived on Tuesday. The players waived were, wide receiver Marcell Ateman, defensive lineman Darius Stills and linebacker Darron Lee.
WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Ateman, Marcell WR 6-4 215 3 Oklahoma State
WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Stills, Darius DT 6-0 278 R West Virginia
PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:
Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College
Lee, Darron LB 6-1 232 5 Ohio State