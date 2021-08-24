Raiders waive three to get to 80 player limit

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Las Vegas Raiders fans watch the team warm up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – Tuesday is waiver day in the NFL. The teams must get to the 80 player limit (eventually to 53 by the start of the season), so this is the time of season for players to get notice that they have been cut, or waived. These are the three players waived on Tuesday. The players waived were, wide receiver Marcell Ateman, defensive lineman Darius Stills and linebacker Darron Lee.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Ateman, Marcell WR 6-4 215 3 Oklahoma State

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Stills, Darius DT 6-0 278 R West Virginia

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Exp. College

Lee, Darron LB 6-1 232 5 Ohio State