Raiders waive three to get to 80 player limit

Raiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: Las Vegas Raiders fans watch the team warm up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – Tuesday is waiver day in the NFL. The teams must get to the 80 player limit (eventually to 53 by the start of the season), so this is the time of season for players to get notice that they have been cut, or waived. These are the three players waived on Tuesday. The players waived were, wide receiver Marcell Ateman, defensive lineman Darius Stills and linebacker Darron Lee.

WAIVED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player                                                     Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Exp.        College

Ateman, Marcell                                  WR          6-4          215         3              Oklahoma State

WAIVED/INJURED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER:

Player                                                     Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Exp.        College

Stills, Darius                                          DT           6-0          278         R              West Virginia

PLACED THE FOLLOWING PLAYER ON THE RESERVE/INJURED LIST:

Player                                                     Pos.        Ht.          Wt.         Exp.        College

Lee, Darron                                           LB            6-1          232         5              Ohio State

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories