LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are making moves as the 53-man roster cutdown deadline approaches at 1 p.m. PDT, with reports indicating cornerback Trayvon Mullen has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals and last year’s top draft pick surrounded by trade speculation.

Alex Leatherwood, drafted No.17 overall by the Raiders in 2021 will likely be cut if there are no takers for a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Reports indicate the Cardinals are sending a conditional draft pick to the Raiders for Mullen, who the Raiders took with the No.40 pick in the 2019 draft. The seventh-round pick could become a sixth-round pick under terms of the deal reported by Schefter.

Mullen has played 37 games for the Raiders with four interceptions. Last season, he played five games with one pick. He’s had 134 tackles over the three-year span.

Leatherwood has failed to live up to high expectations. Several media outlets are reporting that he has been waived by the Raiders, although no announcement has been released.

Former Raiders running back Kenyon Drake is reportedly talking with the Baltimore Ravens as the deadline approaches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.