LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants in a blockbuster deal, according to media reports.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that Waller is going to the Giants in exchange for a third-round draft pick. Waller was an All Pro before he was sidelined by injury. He said the the trade is being finalized.

“So the #Giants traded a third-round compensatory pick that they received in the Kadarius Toney trade (No. 100 overall) and land the big-time weapon they coveted for newly extended QB Daniel Jones: It’s Darren Waller,” Pelissero tweeted.

The Raiders have not made a statement regarding the report. They announced a deal with receiver Jakobi Meyers earlier Tuesday.

On Monday, quarterback Jimmy Garappolo agreed to a three-year deal with the Raiders.

Foster Moreau stepped up during Waller’s absence for a hamstring injury, but he is now a free agent.

The Raiders could be setting up to take a tight end in this year’s draft, with several top prospects available including Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave.