Raiders to overhaul offensive line; All-pro Hudson to be released

(AP) – The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team’s offensive line. A person familiar with the move says Hudson will be released with two years left on his current contract. The Raiders have also agreed to trade right tackle Trent Brown to New England and cut left guard Richie Incognito.

Hudson has been among the NFL’s best blockers at center, and was an All-Pro in 2019. He leaves Las Vegas along with right tackle Trent Brown (dealt to New England), and left guard Richie Incognito (released). The only starter from 2020 assured of returning is 2018 first-round pick, left tackle Kolton Miller.