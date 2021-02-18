Raiders to open themed restaurant at M Resort

Raiders Tavern & Grill to open at Official Team Headquarters Hotel

LAS VEGAS – M Resort Spa Casino today announced the official name of the highly anticipated Raiders-themed restaurant at the resort in Henderson. Raiders Tavern & Grill is scheduled to open its doors in the coming weeks and will feature more than 3,400 square feet of dining space as well as two bars, Raiders memorabilia and merchandise.

The first of its kind, Raiders Tavern & Grill lends its design and atmosphere to the rich history of the Raiders and the enjoyment of watching sports. With more than 45 high-definition TVs, it will be the ultimate environment for fans year-round.

“The M Resort has been a great environment for the players, coaches, alumni and staff, so when discussion began to lend our name to a restaurant, it just made sense to look right here,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “With the launch of the Raiders Tavern & Grill, fans and the public at large will be immersed in the Silver & Black experience through décor and memorabilia while enjoying great food, drinks and service.”

“We designed the Raiders Tavern & Grill to showcase the Las Vegas Raiders, and we’re proud to bring our partnership with this iconic organization to a new level,” said M Resort General Manager Hussain Mahrous. “We look forward to welcoming Raider fans, sports lovers and all of our future guests to an amazing food, beer and cocktail experience here at M Resort.”

When the Raiders Tavern & Grill opens, fans of the Silver & Black will also be able to commemorate the occasion by picking up their special edition Raiders-M Resort mychoice player cards for a limited time only. Visit www.themresort.com for more information.