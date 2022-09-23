Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) won’t play Sunday against Tennessee because of a concussion. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The winless Raiders will be without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman, both starters, when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Renfrow (concussion) and Perryman (ankle) have been ruled out after each missed missing practice all week.

Other injuries include safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip), who returned to practice Friday. He is listed as questionable. Also questionable are defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (shoulder), center Andre James (concussion), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) and running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs did not practice Friday because of illness, the team said without being specific.

The Titans, also winless after two games, will be without four players: offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (knee), safety Ugo Amadi (ankle) and linebackers Bud Dupree (hip) and Ola Adeniyi (neck).

Listed as doubtful is wide receiver Kyle Philips (shoulder). Linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) is questionable.