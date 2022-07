LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders will be announcing their new president Thursday afternoon at a news conference at Allegiant Stadium.

Marc Badain resigned as president in July 2021 without giving a public reason. Dan Ventrelle took over as interim president and then president until May of this year when he was let go by team owner Mark Davis. Ventrelle had served in various positions with the Raiders since 2003.

8 News Now will bring you the announcement Thursday (July 7) at 1 p.m.