Raiders TE Darren Waller teams up with ‘Chef Jeff Project’ to have positive impact on at-risk teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders star Darren Waller is at the top of his sport in 2021, but what makes him so special is he’s also been at the bottom.

The tight end wants to help kids rise from the circumstances, and he is willing to get out of his comfort zone to do it.

“Catching a touchdown doesn’t compare at all to somebody saying they were impacted by my story,” Waller said.

Raiders Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller spent Saturday morning doing he is most passionate about — being out in Las Vegas community giving back and having a positive impact on a group of young men who have a similar story to his.

“You know most of them, the situations they find themselves in, they didn’t ask for it,” Waller said.

Waller came out to the Chef Jeff Project — a world class kitchen in North Las Vegas that celebrity chef Jeff Henderson and his family opened to help use culinary as a vehicle to get kids off the street.

“These kids really have had a hard ball delt to them in life you know. Single parent homes, foster care system, incarcerated, parents in prison, autistic, we train the whole gamut over,” Henderson said.

Having the high-profile athlete come and share his story was just added motivation for these young men.

While its clear Darren has the knack for cooking the opponents secondary, he admits he needs a little more practice in the kitchen.