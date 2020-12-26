Raiders still alive in playoff chase, but face tough Dolphins defense

Raiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden coaches before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s still a chance — a very, very slim one — that the Raiders could make the postseason.

Somehow, despite losing four of their last five games, the Raiders (7-7) are not technically eliminated from playoff contention heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Dolphins (9-5).

The game kicks off at Allegiant Stadium Saturday night at 5:15 p.m.

This game features two teams heading in opposite directions. The surging Dolphins have won eight of 10 and can clinch an AFC wild-card berth if they win their final two games.

The Dolphins are also are 4-2 on the road and they are allowing the fewest points in the NFL (257, 18.4 points per game). The Dolphins’ stingy defense has held opponents without a touchdown in three games this season.

The Dolphins also have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak.

The Raiders, who will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Ravens win, are 2-5 at home in their first season in Las Vegas.

A Raiders win and a Baltimore Ravens loss to the New York Giants would keep the playoffs hope alive.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories