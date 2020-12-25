Raiders starting quarterback in game against Dolphins still unknown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders play their final game in Allegiant Stadium on Saturday. As it stands now, we still don’t know who the starting quarterback will be.

Derek Carr is is still recovering from a significant groin injury he suffered early in last Thursday’s game against the LA Chargers, in which he did not return. Marcus Mariota took over the quarterbacking duties in the 30-27 overtime loss.

Today, Carr was a full participant for a second straight practice with both him and Mariota getting equal reps.

As head coach Jon Gruden told the media earlier today, they are going to do what is right and what is best for Carr and his health.

“I’m going to let the cat out of the bag here. I’m going to make sure he is okay, you know, I’m going to make sure that physically, he has to wake up in the morning and go through his rehab one more day and do all the things that he needs to do against one of the top defenses that blitzes almost every play. So, we have to do what’s right,” said Gruden. “Mariota, you know, has also performed well. Like I said, we will have a quarterback under the center, and we are excited to play a really good football team.”

We all know if it was up to Carr, he would be starting. He has a history of playing through injuries, having missed only two starts in seven seasons in the NFL.

As far as the rest of the Raiders injury report goes for Saturday, defensive end Clelin Ferrell was the only Raiders player to be ruled out against the Miami Dolphins, though linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Nick Morrow, defensive back Daryl Worley and safety Erik Harris are all on the COVID-19 list.