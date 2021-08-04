Raiders sign OL Poutasi out of Desert Pines H.S.

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 23: Jeremiah Poutasi #73 of the Tennessee Titans blocks William Hayes #95 of the St. Louis Rams during the first half of a pre-season game at LP Field on August 23, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders looked to a Las Vegan to help strengthen their offensive line in 2021. The Raiders have signed free agent OL Jeremiah Poutasi out of Desert Pines High School.

A 6-foot-5, 335-pound offensive lineman, Poutasi originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (66th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft with the Tennessee Titans. He has made stops with the Arizona Cardinals (2019), Denver Broncos (2017-19), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-17) and Titans (2015). Over his career, Poutasi has appeared in 12 games with eight starts.

Poutasi was a three-year starter at Utah, where he appeared in 37 games with 36 starts. As a junior in 2014, earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors after starting all 13 games at left tackle. A native of Daly City, Calif., Poutasi attended Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas.