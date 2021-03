Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) during a Jan. 3 NFL football game in Denver. The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season. The deal reached Tuesday, March 30, 2021 was announced by Miller’s agents at Octagon Football. The contract includes the 2022 fifth-year option and three additional seasons and is worth $68.7 million.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season.

The deal was announced by Miller’s agents at Octagon Football.

The total contract tacks on three additional seasons beyond Miller’s fifth-year option in 2022 and is worth $68.7 million.

ESPN first reported the deal and said it includes $42.6 million in guarantees and averages more than $18 million a year from 2023 to 2025.