Raiders sign draft picks Gillespie and Morrissey

EAST HARTFORD, CT – OCTOBER 28: UConn Huskies defensive back Omar Fortt (27) and Missouri Tigers safety Tyree Gillespie (9) during special teams in the college football game between Missouri Tigers and UConn Huskies on October 28, 2017, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. Missouri defeated UConn 52-12. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With the 2021 NFL Draft complete and the schedule announced, ’tis the season to sign those draft picks. The Raiders are making that happen with some of those draft picks.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick S Tyree Gillespie, the club announced Monday.

Gillespie was selected with the 143rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety played in 41 games during four seasons at Missouri. Over his career, Gillespie recorded 146 tackles (107 solo), including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

As a senior in 2020, Gillespie finished second among the secondary with 46 tackles, while adding four passes defended. A native of Ocala, Fla., Gillespie finished second on the team with season-high 50 tackles in 2019, adding one sack and seven passes defensed.

Seventh round pick, offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey has also signed.