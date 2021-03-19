Raiders sign defensive lineman Solomon Thomas

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed unrestricted free agent DT Solomon Thomas,the club announced Friday.

Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman, was originally selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round (third overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his four-year career, Thomas has appeared in 48 contests and made 30 starts, totaling 95 tackles (73 solo), including 16 for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery. In three postseason appearances, he has recorded four tackles and one sack.

Last season, Thomas started two games and recorded two tackles before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List with a knee injury for the remainder of the year. In 2019, he played in all 16 games for the second time in his career while making three starts. Thomas compiled 21 stops (15) and two sacks during the regular season, while adding four tackles and one sack in three postseason contests en route to helping the 49ers reaching Super Bowl LIV. He was named the 49ers Ed Block Courage Award recipient in 2019. In 2018, Thomas appeared in all 16 games for the first time in his career, making a career-high 13 starts and totaling 31 tackles (24) and one sack. He appeared in 14 games and made 12 starts as a rookie in 2018 while registering career highs in tackles (41) and sacks (three). A native of Chicago, Ill., Thomas grew up in Coppell, Texas, before playing collegiately at Stanford from 2014-16. He appeared in 27 games and registered 101 tackles including 25.5 for loss, 11.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns. As a junior in 2016, Thomas played in all 13 games and recorded 62 tackles including 15 for loss, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries to earn first-team All-Pac-12 honors and the Morris Trophy, a prestigious honor voted on by opposing Pac-12 offensive linemen