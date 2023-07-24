LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders have signed cornerback Marcus Peters, a two-time Associated Press first-team All-Pro and three-time pro bowl selection, the team announced Monday.

Peters, 30, was a free agent after playing four years as a Baltimore Raven. Before that, he was with the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, where he started his career as a first-round pick. He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2015.

He missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Several media reports indicate it’s a one-year deal.

Over his career, Peters has recorded 346 tackles (284 solo), two sacks, 32 interceptions, 92 passes defensed, 12 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and seven defensive touchdowns.

Since entering the NFL in 2015, Peters owns the league’s most total takeaways (42), INTs (32), INT-return yards (822), INT-return touchdowns (6) and defensive touchdowns (7), while his 92 passes defensed are tied for the fourth most during that span.

His three postseason interceptions are also tied for the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015.

Before the Raiders picked up Peters, Pro Football Network rated their defense at 31st in the league going into the 2023 season. They have a formidable pass rush, and the addition of Peters could give that pressure time to get to the quarterback.

The Raiders were last in the league in interceptions in 2021, and tied for last in 2022.