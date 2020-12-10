Raiders (7-5) set for crucial game against Colts (8-4)

The Silver and Black return home to Las Vegas for a three-game stretch at Allegiant Stadium that will feature two primetime appearances against the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins,

preceded by the team’s lone matchup against the AFC South this season, with the Indianapolis Colts coming to town this Sunday.



This will mark the third consecutive season and fourth time in the last five years that the Raiders play the Colts, with the Raiders winning two-of-three including the most recent matchup in 2019

by a score of 31-24. The Silver and Black hold a 9-7 advantage in the all-time regular season series, while the Colts currently hold a one-game edge against on the road, leading 4-5. Kickoff between

Las Vegas (7-5) and Indianapolis (8-4) is set for 1:05 p.m. PT this Sunday, Dec. 13 and will be broadcast on CBS/8 News Now with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn on the call.



In Week 13, the Raiders traveled to New York City to square off against the Jets and returned home with a victory in thrilling fashion, with a final score of 31-28. A game with many highlights

concluded with a 46-yard touchdown reception by WR Henry Ruggs III from QB Derek Carr with just five seconds remaining in the contest to give the Raiders the lead and propel them to 7-5 on the season. It was Ruggs III’s fourth reception of at least 40 yards this year and the third-longest walk-off score in the last 10 seasons. Carr finished the day throwing for 381 yards while adding three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground, as his touchdown pass to Ruggs III marked his 20th career fourth quarter comeback, marking a new NFL record for most by a player in their first seven seasons. TE Darren Waller had one of the finest performances by a tight end in NFL history, as he became ust the fourth tight end to record 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a contest. On defense, DE Clelin Ferrell returned to action and logged two sacks and two forced fumbles, one of which negated points from the Jets while in Raiders’ territory and another that led to three points on offense. Ferrell is just the second player in the NFL this season to post at least two sacks and two forced fumbles in the same contest. The Colts enter Week 14 with a record of 8-4 following a 26-20 win over their divisional-rival Houston Texans.

The Colts return home next week to play the Texans for the second time in three weeks, while the Raiders look ahead on a short week for a Thursday Night Football contest at Allegiant Stadium against the Chargers.