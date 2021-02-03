Raiders send four local healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders are honoring local healthcare workers by sending them to Super Bowl LV.

Raiders’ greats Lincoln Kennedy and Raymond Chester joined four hometown heroes on a virtual call Tuesday to reveal the news.

Three doctors, Charlene Adrian, Orlando Ozir and Nicholas Calica will join nurse Samantha Balsomo at the Big Game in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, Feb. 7.

“We are honored to salute you guys for what you do. You guys work every day when the real bullets are flying, thank you,” Raiders alumni Raymond Chester told the healthcare workers.

“It’s been a devastating past year. But this year, I have a secret. I’ve become a Raiders fan,” Dr. Orlando Ozir said.

The four Intermountain Healthcare caregiver heroes will join 7,500 other vaccinated healthcare workers as specials guests of NFL teams at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

WATCH THE VIRTUAL CALL:

