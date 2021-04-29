Raiders select Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many expected the Raiders to answer some of the questions on the defensive side of the ball early on in the NFL Draft, the team used its first pick to shore up the offensive line.

With their first-round pick, and the 17th overall pick, in the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

With the departures of Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson, Leatherwood will definitely help fill in the trenches for the Silver and Black.

Leatherwood was the winner of the 2020 Outland Trophy which goes to the top interior lineman in college football.

He comes in at 6’6′ and 312 pounds according to the 2020 Alabama roster.

You can check out the reaction below from Leatherwood and his family after they found out he was becoming a Raider: