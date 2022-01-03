Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs arrested on DUI charge after he was found passed out in car, police say

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders rookie defensive back Nate Hobbs has been arrested on a DUI charge, according to Metro police.

Hobbs, 22, was arrested after he was found passed out in his car on the exit ramp of a parking garage at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino following the Raiders’ road win over the Indianapolis Colts, police said.

Police responded to a report just after 4 a.m. Monday of a driver asleep inside a vehicle. The vehicle was parked on the exit ramp of a parking garage located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metro police.

Hobbs failed a field sobriety test and was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge.

The exact charge, according to Metro police, is “DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, 1st offense.” He is not scheduled to appear in court until May.

A statement from attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld released Monday said, “The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”

