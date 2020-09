LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The Raiders were leading the New England Patriots in the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game with under two minutes to go when one of the NFL’s biggest plays happened.

Cornerback Charles Woodson stripped Tom Brady of the football and the Raiders recovered. But wait, the infamous ‘tuck rule’ call changed the fortunes of the ‘Silver & Black’ and were the roots of a dynasty in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.