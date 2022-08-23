LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders have released running back Kenyon Drake, a move that will cost the team about $8 million against the salary cap.

Drake had played in all of the Raiders preseason games, but the crowded competition for a roster spot will go to someone else. Drake has been a versatile backup, but the Raiders took Zamir White in the fourth round of this year’s draft, along with Brittain Brown in the seventh round.

The Raiders also let go cornerback Chris Jones and waived wide receiver Chris Lacy.

The moves reduced the Raiders roster to 80 players.

Drake could find a home with another team. He said the writing was on the wall as the Raiders brought in other players during the off-season, including two former New England Patriots who played under Josh McDaniels before he took the Raiders job. He told ESPN, “Either way Raiders have to pay me.”