Raiders release depth chart for start of 2020 season

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders begin their inaugural season in the valley on Sunday with a game at Carolina, Monday the team released their first depth chart for the upcoming season.
Noticeably absent from the depth chart is back-up quarterback Marcus Mariota who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list. Also, rookie linebacker Tanner Muse was placed on the injured list.
Defense
Special Teams
|Position
|FIRST
|SECOND
|THIRD
|OTHER
|P
|AJ Cole
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Trent Sieg
|KR
|Jalen Richard
|Henry Ruggs III
|Keisean Nixon
|PR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Henry Ruggs III
|Jalen Richard