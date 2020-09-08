Raiders release depth chart for start of 2020 season

HENDERSON, NV (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders begin their inaugural season in the valley on Sunday with a game at Carolina, Monday the team released their first depth chart for the upcoming season.

Noticeably absent from the depth chart is back-up quarterback Marcus Mariota who was placed on the Reserve/Injured list. Also, rookie linebacker Tanner Muse was placed on the injured list.

PositionFIRSTSECONDTHIRDOTHER
WRHenry Ruggs IIIZay Jones
LTKolton MillerBrandon Parker
LGRichie IncognitoJohn Simpson
CRodney HudsonAndre James
RGGabe JacksonDenzelle Good
RTTrent BrownSam Young
TEDarren WallerFoster MoreauJason WittenDerek Carrier
WRBryan EdwardsRico Gafford
WRHunter RenfrowNelson Agholor
QBDerek CarrNathan Peterman
RBJosh JacobsJalen RichardDevontae Booker
FBAlec Ingold

Defense

PositionFIRSTSECONDTHIRDOTHER
DEClelin FerrellArden Key
NTJohnathan HankinsDaniel Ross
DTMaliek CollinsMaurice HurstKendal Vickers
DEMaxx CrosbyCarl NassibKendal Vickers
SLBNicholas MorrowKyle Wilber
MLBNick KwiatkoskiRaekwon McMillan
WLBCory Littleton
LCBDamon ArnetteIsaiah Johnson
RCBTrayvon MullenKeisean Nixon
CBLamarcus JoynerAmik Robertson
FSErik HarrisDallin Leavitt
SSJohnathan Abram Jeff Heath

Special Teams

PositionFIRSTSECONDTHIRDOTHER
PAJ Cole
KDaniel Carlson
HAJ Cole
LSTrent Sieg
KRJalen RichardHenry Ruggs IIIKeisean Nixon
PRHunter RenfrowHenry Ruggs IIIJalen Richard

