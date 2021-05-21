Raiders release 2021 preseason schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2021 preseason season schedule was released Friday afternoon.

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season contests and three preseason games, marking the first change to the season structure since the 1978 campaign ushered in an era of 16 regular seasons and four preseason contests. The Raiders will play three opponents from the NFC West, and each game will be featured on a local TV station and Raider Nation Radio 920AM in Las Vegas.

Raiders Preseason Schedule:

Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks — Sat., Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

Raiders at Los Angeles Rams — Sat., Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Raiders at San Francisco 49ers — Sun., Aug. 29 at 1 p.m.

The Silver and Black preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Las Vegas will mark the team’s first-ever preseason matchup at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

This will be the 19th time overall and 15th consecutive season the two clubs have faced in exhibition action while marking the first time the Raiders have hosted since 2017.