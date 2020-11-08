Raiders with miracle finish to beat Chargers 31-26

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

This thread will be updated throughout the game

KICKOFF: Raiders win the toss (again) and defer to the second half. Raiders kick to Chargers. Raiders without two offensive lineman, Trent Brown and Kolton Miller both out with injuries. Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa out with a concussion.

FIRST QUARTER: Raiders RB Devontae Booker with a 23 yard TD run. RAIDERS 7 CHARGERS 0, 4:40 left in 1Q. RAIDERS 7, CHARGERS 0 after 1Q.

SECOND QUARTER: Chargers Kalen Ballage with a 6 yard TD run. RAIDERS 7, CHARGERS 7. 13:24 left in 2Q.

Raiders Josh Jacobs with a 14 yard TD run. RAIDERS 14, CHARGERS 7, 5:34 left in 2Q.

Chargers Justin Herbert with TD pass late in 2Q. RAIDERS 14, CHARGERS 14,

Chargers FG late in 2Q makes it CHARGERS 17, RAIDERS 14. HALFTIME.

THIRD QUARTER: Raiders Derek Carr with a 45 yard TD pass to Nelson Agholor early in 3Q. RAIDERS 21, CHARGERS 17.

Raiders Derek Carr with a 2 yard TD pass to Darren Waller. RAIDERS 28, CHARGERS 17.

Chargers Michael Badgley with a 29 yard FG. RAIDERS 28, CHARGERS 20. End of 3rd.

FOURTH QUARTER: Chargers with a 4 yard TD pass from Justin Herbert to Gabe Nabers. RAIDERS 28, CHARGERS 26. Two point conversion attempt failed. 9 mins left in 4Q.

Raiders Daniel Carlson with a 31 yard FG. RAIDERS 31, CHARGERS 26 with 5 mins. left in 4Q

FINAL: Raiders defense holds off late Chargers drive to win. RAIDERS 31, CHARGERS 26. Raiders now 5-3 on the season.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to illness.

Allen was added to Saturday’s injury report. Cornerback Brandon Facyson had an illness designation on Friday’s report before being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. The list is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Allen’s absence would be a huge blow for the Chargers offense. He is second in the AFC with 53 receptions, fourth in yards (548) and has had eight or more receptions in three of the past four games.

The Chargers also announced they have signed defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the active roster. Lemonier has appeared in three games after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty.

Running back Kalen Ballage and defensive back Quenton Meeks have been activated from the practice squad and safety Jaylen Watkins has been added to the practice squad. Watkins was with the Chargers the past two seasons and appeared in 14 games with three starts last year.