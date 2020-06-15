Raiders ready to move into Henderson facility this week

LAS VEGA (KLAS) – The Raiders are getting set to move into their new Henderson facility as soon as this week. Full staff may not be in the facility at this point, but progress is being made. Raiders President Mark Badain spoke on Game On! Vegas about the new facility.

The NFL hopes to open training camps the end of July and because of NFL rules this year, that will take place entirely in Henderson. Originally the Raiders had planned to hold training camp in Napa, California.

The Henderson facility cost more than $75 million dollars. There are indoor and outdoor practice fields, a cafe, workout rooms, video rooms and office space for Raiders employees.