Raiders take early 7-0 lead at Cleveland

This post will be updated throughout the game

KICKOFF: Browns win the coin toss and chose to receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Raiders Derek Carr passed to Bryan Edwards to the left for 5 yard touchdown. RAIDERS 7, BROWNS 0 midway through quarter.

SECOND QUARTER:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders and Browns meet in Cleveland at 2:00 p.m. PST on Monday. The game was postponed Saturday because at least 20 Cleveland Browns players had tested positive for COVID.

The Browns are still having COVID issues with a number of people missing this game. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup QB Case Keenum are both out. Veteran QB Nick Mullins will start his first game as a Cleveland Brown. 18 players and the head coach for Cleveland are out for this game. The Browns activated seven players from their practice squad for this game.

The Raiders will be without their All-Pro linebacker Denzell Perryman.