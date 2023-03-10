The Raiders said Friday they have re-signed offensive right tackle Brandon Parker. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders are keeping a valuable member of their offensive line with the re-signing of right tackle Brandon Parker, the team said Friday.

Parker, a 6-foot-8, 320-pounder from North Carolina AT&T and an unrestricted free agent, played 77% of the team’s offensive snaps this past season when he started 13 of 17 games.

Since being picked in the third round, No. 65 overall, Parker has appeared in 54 NFL games, including 32 starts.

Terms were not disclosed. His previous deal was for one season and worth $3.5 million, according to spotrac.com, an online resource for player contracts.

The Raiders on Friday also said they have re-signed tight end Jesper Horsted, who originally signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

Horsted, who played in 13 games in two seasons with the Bears, was picked up by the Raiders after he was waived by Chicago in May.

He played 15 games with the Raiders, mostly on special teams, and had three catches for 19 yards.

In 28 career games, the former Princeton standout has 13 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns.