The Raiders said Thursday they have re-signed return specialist Ameer Abdullah. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders re-signed a valuable role player Thursday — return specialist and running back Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders this past season, with 26 kickoff returns for 543 yards. HIs 20.9 average ranked eighth best in the NFL.

He also had four carries for 20 yards and 25 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown.

The 5-foot-9, 203-pounder has played nine seasons, appearing in 108 games with 23 starts over nine seasons. He has 1,594 yards rushing with with six touchdowns and 144 receptions for 1,076 yards with eight touchdowns.

The Raiders also said Thursday they have re-signed guard Netane Muti. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman enters his fifth NFL season and second with the Raiders after joining the team in Week 15 last season.

He was originally selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NFL draft and has appeared in 20 career games with four starts.