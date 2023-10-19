LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders’ signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo will sit out Sunday’s game, according to various sports outlets Thursday.

CBS Sports reports that the Raiders’ quarterback will miss his start for Las Vegas against the Chicago Bears on Sunday due to a back injury sustained in the second quarter of the New England Patriots game at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels told the media that Garoppolo had “dodged a big bullet” with the injury, adding that “the prognosis is a lot better than it otherwise might have been.” However, according to reports Thursday, Garoppolo’s back injury will force him out of Sunday’s game at Soldier Field in Chicago.

With Garoppolo unavailable, Las Vegas must decide between 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell to start behind center for the Raiders. Whoever heads into Week 7 as the starting quarterback for Las Vegas will likely meet another backup quarterback as Chicago’s starting QB Justin Fields is also expected to sit the matchup out. The Bears are expected to start Tyson Bagent, who would be making his first NFL start.

Five games into the Raiders’ 2023 campaign, Garoppolo led Las Vegas to a 3-2 record, with a 68 percent completion rate, 7 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions.