Raiders QB Derek Carr excited for a full house of fans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The optimism is palpable, as Gov. Steve Sisolak is now allowing full capacity at sporting events June 1 if COVID-19 numbers continue to fall. Fans and athletes can’t wait to see a full house again.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was out playing in the MGM Resorts Championship Pro-Am. He was playing with Hunter Renfrow and some sports fans.

Carr, like the rest of us, is excited for those doors to open to a house packed with fans.

8 Sports Now’s Kevaney Martin spoke with the QB out on the golf course. You can watch the full interview in the video above.