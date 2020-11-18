Raiders put two more players on COVID list

CHINA – 2020/03/24: In this photo illustration the American football league The National Football League (NFL) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a computer model of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the background. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Raiders put DE Clelin Ferrell and DB Lamarcus Joyner on the COVID list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.

“It reflects the continued uptick that we’re seeing in places around the country,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer. “We’ve seen that throughout the course of our season, as our players, coaches and staff are exposed to others outside the team facility, we’re going to see these cases.”

Sills said that the NFL has identified nine people in recent weeks who were identified as “high-risk” close contacts who later tested positive after being isolated. But in a much larger number of cases, there have been no “high-risk” contacts in a sign Sills said that teams are following the protocols.

Sills also said that the league has done whole genome sequencing on players who test positive and most of the transmission has come from contacts in the community.\

There have been 19 teams that have had fans at games this season.

“We have been tracking case trends at the local and state level with public officials and no local case clusters have been reported or traced back to NFL games,” spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The Raiders have a key AFC West matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium this weekend.