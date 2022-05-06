LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Raiders President Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the team, according to an announcement from owner Mark Davis on Twitter Friday morning.

“Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time,” Davis said.

Ventrelle was promoted to president in July of 2021 after Marc Badain resigned. Ventrelle had been with the Raiders for 18 years and had previously served as executive vice president and general counsel, negotiating player and coaching contracts. He was also involved in the team’s business partnerships and managed all compliance matters with the National Football League, according to profile information published by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority.

Raiders owner Mark Davis.

According to a Sports Illustrated report in October, executives around the NFL had speculated that Davis might be looking for another president to lead the team after coach Jon Gruden’s resignation amid reports surrounding emails that contained homophobic and racist language. Davis brought in Josh McDaniels as the new head coach, and Dave Ziegler as general manager. Both had backgrounds with the New England Patriots, a highly regarded organization with a strong history of winning.

Another Sports Illustrated article in January speculated that former Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox might be under consideration for the role of president.

The Raiders finished the season one game out of the playoffs, and the recent moves suggest their goal is much higher than just making the playoffs.