Raiders prepare to take on Philip Rivers and the Colts this Sunday as star-studded inaugural Vegas season continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine if this year’s NFL season happened during a normal year … think of the crowds, the electricity, the fun!

Just this season alone, some of the league’s best players have rolled into Las Vegas or played against the Raiders. Drew Brees and Josh Allen played here. The team played against Patrick Mahomes twice. Then, the GOAT, Tom Brady, passed through. The Raiders also met Matt Ryan on the road.

This week, they get to see Philip Rivers, as they play the Indianapolis Colts.

How about that collection? All in the first season of Raider football in Las Vegas.

The Colts roll in on Sunday, and the Raiders will make a post-season push. Everyone’s services are needed.

“It’s huge. It’s huge with any sport. You watch the Lakers win their playoff this year. You saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis play. You take any team that’s in the World Series or any team that’s winning in postseason play. I don’t remember the 49ers winning without [Joe] Montana and their arsenal,” said head coach Jon Gruden. “The Chiefs won it last year. They were seeing their best players play their best football in the biggest moments. We’ve been missing a lot of players in the last two Decembers. Right now, we’re missing a lot of players, and it’s a concern, but we’re going to get ready for the next game no matter who is available. I’m really proud of our players and coaches.”

Sunday’s game with the Colts will be broadcast on CBS.