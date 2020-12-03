Raiders prepare for winless New York Jets after loss to Atlanta

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coming off the loss to Atlanta, the Raiders are preparing for the winless New York Jets. This is one of those scary games because the Jets are 0-11 on the season, and the Raiders are coming off their worst performance of the year.

You know the Jets will be hungry and motivated to get their first win of the season, and they’ve got to be feeling pretty good facing the Raiders.

Last year, Las Vegas went into MetLife Stadium with a bunch of confidence and got rocked by New York 34-3. So if anybody knows the kind of motivation the Jets will use to beat the Raiders again, it’s Jon Gruden.

The head coach is preparing his team the best he can. He certainly understands that New York will be be extra motivated to beat this Raiders team, and Las Vegas will be extra motivated because they don’t want to be the team giving the Jets their first win of the season.

“The Raiders are starving for wins. We haven’t been in the postseason, I don’t know when, a long time,” said Gruden. “I don’t really worry about anybody else’s mindset; I worry about our mindset. We have to have a starving to death mentality to get back into postseason. And the Jets are gonna play hard. You watch that game last week against Miami, you watch him play close against the Chargers every week. They are a handful, but we got to worry about ourselves. We have to have a collective urgency to play our best football this week, no matter who we play.”

On paper, Sunday’s game looks like a dud, with the Raiders scoring only six points against Atlanta, while the Jets managed just three against Miami. Las Vegas has won two of the last three games against the Jets.