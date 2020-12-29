Raiders prepare for final game of 2020 season after postseason hopes are dashed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Raiders close out their season in Denver this Sunday. They were officially eliminated from the postseason hunt on Saturday night.

Remember, at one point during the season, this team was 6-3. Everybody was talking about how the schedule would get easier with teams like Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta and the New York Jets.

But the silver and black took a nose dive, losing five of their last six games and a playoff berth.

The last home game was most disappointing. The way it ended was shocking, not because of what the Dolphins did, but because of what the Raiders did.

Analytics support Jon Gruden’s decision to milk the clock instead of scoring a touchdown, while giving Miami over a minute on the clock. Analytics say kicking the go-ahead field goal was the right call.

But what analytics don’t reveal is that the secondary would get completely baffled and a lineman would yank Ryan Fitzpatrick’s head around by the face mask.

It’s been two days for Gruden to think about all this, and he says he’d do it the same way again.

“I have a regret because we lost the game on the most horrific play I’ve ever been associated with,” said Gruden. “We study analytics. People don’t think we study analytics, but we study analytics. Analytics say that was a great move. That’s why analytics don’t know anything, either … But I’m just kidding. But no, I don’t have any regrets. You have 19 seconds left and no timeouts at the minus 25-yard line. For us to not get off the field with a victory, it’s a shame. It’s a disgrace, and it’s a reflection of me only. We have to do a lot better job than that.”

At 7-8 on the season, the best the Raiders can do this year is finish 0.500. They’ve only had one winning season in the last 18 years.