Raiders prep for training camp; Abram shows off his dog, Amo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders are ready to get 2021 underway. Training camp begins July 27. They have been through the OTA’s (Organized Team Activities) and mini-camp, now it’s time to start thinking about the real deal. Ron Futrell of 8 News Now reports on the Raiders focus on defense in 2021 and safety Jonathan Abram shows off his new dog, Amo. Abram also gives us an inside look at his unique and massive shoe collection (courtesy Whistle Entertainment – watch the full video here.)

The Raiders open their pre-season Saturday August 14 at Allegiant Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks. First regular season game is Monday Night Football September 13 at home against the Baltimore Ravens