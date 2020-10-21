Raiders prep for Sunday night game against the Bucs

LAS VEGAS – The Las Vegas Raiders return to action in Week 7 to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in Allegiant Stadium in the team’s second primetime appearance of 2020, as the two clubs will collide for the first time since 2016 on Sunday Night Football.



The Raiders hold a 7-2 advantage in the all-time regular season series, winning four of the last five contests, including the 2016 overtime thriller by a score of 30-24. This will mark the team’s 40th appearance on Sunday Night Football and the club’s firstof-two such appearances this season, with the Silver and Black holding an all-time record of 19-20 in the primetime slot. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT with the broadcast carried by Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on NBC.

Before hitting their Bye Week, the Raiders traveled to Kansas City and defeated the Chiefs by a score of 40-32 and handing their division rival its first loss of the 2020 campaign. In the contest, QB Derek Carr completed 22-of-31 passes for 347 yards while adding three touchdowns to just one interception for a season high passer rating of 126.7. It marked Carr’s 20th career contest with three touchdowns through the air, tying Ken Stabler for most such games all-time as a Raider. On the end of one of his three touchdown passes was WR Henry Ruggs III. After hauling in a 46-yard pass for his first reception of the contest, Ruggs III showed off his elite speed and made his way to the end zone from 72 yards out to mark his first career score. Ruggs III led the game with 118 receiving yards on the day, while TE Darren Waller and WR Nelson Agholor also chipped in by tallying with touchdowns of their own.



RB Josh Jacobs carried the ball 23 times for 77 yards, finding the end zone twice and becoming just the third running back in Raiders lore to notch five multi-touchdown games through a player’s first

18 career contests, joining Marcus Allen and Clem Daniels. On the defensive side of the ball, DE Maxx Crosby notched a sack for the third consecutive game to mark a new career-long streak. Crosby’s 14 sacks through his first 21 career games is a Raiders record. S Jeff Heath recorded his first interception with the Silver and Black and returned it two the 2-yard line to set up a touchdown on the ensuing play to give the club a 16-point lead with 5:31 left in the final frame to help secure a Raiders victory.



The Buccaneers enter Week 7 at 4-2 following a 38-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Following Sunday’s clash, the Buccaneers will travel to New York to play the Giants, while the Raiders will head to Cleveland in Week 8 to face the Browns.