Raiders prep for final preseason game Sunday against 49ers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders will wrap up the preseason Sunday in San Francisco at 1:00 p.m. on a game that will be seen on 8NewsNow. The Raiders have won their first two preseason games over the Rams and Seahawks.

The Raiders are at the 80 player limit set by the NFL and by next Tuesday will have to make final cuts to 53 players before the first regular season game Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Both the offensive and defensive coordinators, Greg Olson and Gus Bradley give their thoughts going into the final preseason game.