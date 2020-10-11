VIDEO: Raiders post-game interviews after historic upset of Chiefs 40-32

Various interviews with Raiders following the 40-32 upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Derek Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes along the way, and the Las Vegas Raiders nearly shut out the potent Kansas City offense in the second half to rally for a 40-32 victory that ended the Chiefs’ franchise-record 13-game winning streak. The Chiefs trailed 40-24 before a late TD pass, but Josh Jacobs ran for a first down and Carr sneaked for another on fourth-and-1 to clinch the Raiders’ first win at Arrowhead Stadium since October 2012. The Chiefs had won 28 of their last 30 games against the AFC West.

First interview (above) is Head Coach Jon Gruden.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (above) on win over Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby on the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Derek Carr on the Raiders win over Chiefs