Raiders players use ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign to raises awareness for non-profit organizations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NFL rarely is known for its strict uniform rules, closely regulating team’s uniforms, even socks, gloves, shoes, but once a year, there is an exception to the shoe stipulation, and that’s because of ‘My Cause My Cleats’ campaign.

‘My Cause My Cleats’ allows NFL players to reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through. With ‘My Cause My Cleats,’ players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom-designed cleats.

8 News NOW Sports Reporter Kevaney Martin has more on how the Raiders are taking part in the campaign.