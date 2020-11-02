Raiders players talk about win over Browns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It was a cold and sloppy day in Cleveland, but the Las Vegas Raiders were up to the task. Beating the Browns in a rare defensive battle, 16-6. Raiders placekicker Daniel Carlson hit 3 field goals and the only touchdown of the game was on a 4 yard pass from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow.

This post has a handful of interviews with Raiders players following the game. They are, in order: quarterback Derek Carr, placekicker Daniel Carlson, running back Josh Jacobs, defensive back Jonathan Abram