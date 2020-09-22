Raiders players and Coach Jon Gruden talk about win over Saints on Monday Night Football

Raiders

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders broke in Allegiant Stadium with a big win on a large stage Monday Night. A second-half rush by the Raiders led to a 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes with zero interceptions, 284 yards and a 73% completion rate. Darren Waller was his favorite target, he ended up with 12 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Next up, the Raiders play at New England on Sunday.

Interviews with coach Gruden, Carr and Waller are included in this post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Don't Miss

Trending Stories